Young’s single leads Tennessee to 9-3 win over Pensacola

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 9-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday.

Roberto Caro scored on the play to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Vimael Machin and Young.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the Smokies took the lead for good when Connor Myers hit an RBI single, bringing home Gioskar Amaya.

Machin singled four times, driving in three runs for Tennessee.

Tennessee starter Oscar De La Cruz (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Andro Cutura (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Blue Wahoos, Ben Rortvedt singled three times.