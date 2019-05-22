Walls leads Charlotte to 4-1 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Taylor Walls hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-1 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Stone Crabs swept the three-game series.

Charlotte started the scoring in the first inning when Walls hit a two-run home run.

After Charlotte added two runs in the fourth when Thomas Milone and Tanner Dodson scored on an error, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Connor Grant hit a sacrifice fly, scoring James Nelson.

Charlotte right-hander Tobias Myers (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Braxton Garrett (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and four hits over five innings.

Charlotte improved to 5-1 against Jupiter this season.