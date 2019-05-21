Hernandez, Centeno lift Pawtucket over Scranton/WB in an 11-8 slugfest

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Marco Hernandez homered and singled three times, scoring three runs as the Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 11-8 on Tuesday.

Juan Centeno doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Pawtucket.

Pawtucket batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including an RBI single by Centeno.

Trailing 8-3, the RailRiders cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Mike Tauchman hit a two-run double.

The Red Sox later added a run in the fifth and two in the ninth. In the fifth, Gorkys Hernandez hit a solo home run, while M. Hernandez hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Jeremy Bleich (2-1) got the win in relief while Scranton/WB starter Drew Hutchison (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

For the RailRiders, Breyvic Valera was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs. Logan Morrison homered twice and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.