Hartford tops UMass Lowell 78-70 behind Lynch

J.R. Lynch had 21 points as Hartford topped UMass Lowell 78-70 in the America East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
John Carroll had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Hartford (18-14). George Blagojevic added 15 points and seven rebounds. Travis Weatherington had 14 points for the hosts.
Obadiah Noel had 21 points for the River Hawks (15-17). Christian Lutete added 18 points and seven rebounds. Josh Gantz had 14 points and eight rebounds.
