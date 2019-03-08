Thailand pulls out of 2020 Olympic weightlifting over doping

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016 file photo, Sopita Tanasan of Thailand competes in the women's 48kg weightlifting competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Thailand has volunteered to ban itself from Tokyo Olympic Games weightlifting next year because of doping, it was announced on Friday March 8, 2019, dealing another blow to a sport whose place on the Olympic program is precarious. Mike Groll, File AP Photo