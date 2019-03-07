Sports

Wieck scores 18 to carry Navy past American 60-56

March 07, 2019 06:51 PM

Evan Wieck had 18 points as Navy narrowly beat American 60-56 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

John Carter Jr. had seven rebounds for Navy (12-18). George Kiernan added nine rebounds.

Sa'eed Nelson had 29 points for the Eagles (15-15). Stacy Beckton Jr. added nine rebounds. Sam Iorio had eight rebounds.

