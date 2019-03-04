Frey scores 32 to lift Montana St. past S. Utah 90-83

Harald Frey had a career-high 32 points as Montana State topped Southern Utah 90-83 on Monday night.
Frey made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and six assists.
Cameron Oluyitan scored a career-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (14-14, 9-10 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Calloway added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Dre Marin had 13 points.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season. Montana State defeated Southern Utah 92-62 on Dec. 29. Montana State (14-14, 11-7) plays Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday.
