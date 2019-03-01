Sabathia and Sanchez making progress for Yankees

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia steps back on the mound during the third inning of Game 4 of the baseball team's AL Division Series against the Boston Red Sox in New York. Sabathia and Gary Sanchez took big steps forward for the Yankees on Friday, March 1. Sabathia threw his first bullpen since having a heart procedure in December, and Sanchez played in his initial spring training game following a left shoulder injury. Sabathia, who plans to retire after the season, threw 16 pitches. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo