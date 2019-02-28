The Kings are preparing to host an intrastate rival. Why it’s not ‘just another game’

The Kings just played through a tough five-game stretch that included three of the top four NBA teams.
It doesn’t get any easier in their next matchup.
Sacramento will look to avoid a season sweep when it plays host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. With a win, the Kings would gain valuable ground on their Southern California rivals in the playoff race.
While they’ve played close games against the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Wednesday against the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, the Clippers have given them trouble, winning all three contests this season by an average of 11.7 points.
“They’ve been very physical with us. They’ve gotten their hands on us and pushed us around the court,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said Thursday. “We’ve not played well against them this season, so hopefully (Friday) is different.”
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox says energetic play from the Clippers has been a big factor in the losses.
“Montrezl (Harrell) comes off the bench and plays with tremendous energy,” Fox said. “He’s one of those guys who you know what he’s going to bring to the game every time. We just need to match his energy. That’s for all five guys on the court.”
Harrell has been a thorn in the Kings’ side. The fourth-year forward is having a career year, shooting 63 percent and averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. Those numbers increase to 77.1 percent, 23.7 points and 7.3 rebounds against Sacramento.
This Clippers will look different from the last meeting. Gone are starters Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley, and in are former Kings swingman Garrett Temple, Landry Shamet and JaMychal Green.
They have two rookies in their starting lineup in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Shamet.
“I think we’re the only team in the West ... who starts two rookies,” Clippers guard Patrick Beverley told media Wednesday. “I’m really impressed with our young guys and to be in this position, fighting for the five, six, seven, eight spot in the West, starting two rookies. I’m very happy with that.”
Los Angeles is 4-4 since the NBA trading deadline. The Kings would love to add another loss.
“To be able to win a game like this gives us one win, and a loss in their column and we’re separated by one game after that, so I think it’s pretty important,” Fox said.
The Kings have 21 games left. They’re ninth in the Western Conference, two games behind the Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, who are both 34-29 entering Friday. While the outcome won’t decide whether the Kings end their long postseason drought, it’s an important contest toward reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
“I’m not going to lie and say it’s just another game,” Joerger said. “We’re in a playoff race, and as competitors, that’s what you like.”
