Brignone wins World Cup combined at favored Swiss course

Federica Brignone completed a World Cup hat trick Sunday by winning an Alpine combined event at Crans-Montana for the third straight year.
Brignone protected her lead from the morning downhill with a solid slalom run to beat Roni Remme by 0.38 seconds. Remme was fastest in slalom to get a first career podium finish.
Wendy Holdener was third, trailing 1.04 behind Brignone, two weeks after retaining her world title in combined at Are, Sweden, where Remme was fifth.
Brignone also won a World Cup combined at the sun-bathed Swiss venue for the past two seasons and was runner-up to Mikaela Shiffrin in another combined event in February 2017.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Shiffrin, the clear leader in the World Cup overall standings, skipped the Crans-Montana race weekend to rest after the worlds.
Comments