Giants manager Bruce Bochy to retire after this season

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy celebrates after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Kansas City Royals, in Kansas City, Mo. Bochy says he will retire after this season, his 25th as a big league manager. Bochy says he told the team of his decision on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo