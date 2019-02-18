Duke reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee falls to fifth

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, Duke's Cam Reddish (2) drives to the hoop against North Carolina State's Wyatt Walker (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Durham, N.C. Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll. The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s, Feb. 18, 2019, poll to earn a third stint at the top this season. Chris Seward, File AP Photo