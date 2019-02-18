Claudio Pizarro still setting Bundesliga records

In this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 photo Bremen's Claudio Pizarro smiles during an interview after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Werder Bremen in Berlin. The veteran Werder Bremen striker became the oldest to score in the Bundesliga on Saturday with his injury-time equalizer for a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin, gaining what could be a crucial point for his side in its fight for European qualification dpa via AP Andreas Gora