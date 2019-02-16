Cabbil scores 30 to carry Liberty past North Alabama 80-70

Lovell Cabbil had a career-high 30 points as Liberty defeated North Alabama 80-70 on Saturday.
Cabbil shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, and converted 9 of 10 from the foul line.
Caleb Homesley had 13 points for Liberty (23-5, 12-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Scottie James added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Kendarius Smith had 17 points for the Lions (8-19, 5-7), who have now lost five consecutive games. Jamari Blackmon added 16 points and six rebounds. Kendall Stafford had 15 points.
The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-47 on Jan. 21. Liberty takes on North Florida on the road next Saturday. North Alabama faces Kennesaw State on the road on Wednesday.
