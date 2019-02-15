Kings legend Chris Webber named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist at All-Star Weekend

Kings legend Chris Webber was one of 13 individuals named Friday as finalists to be considered for election into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The finalists were named during All-Star Weekend festivities.
Webber, a five-time NBA All-Star and the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year, enjoyed the best years of his career while playing for the Kings from 1998 to 2005, leading the team to seven of its eight consecutive playoff appearances during that era. Webber averaged 24.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 2001-02, when the Kings reached the Western Conference finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.
Webber was an NBA All-Star in 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003. He was named All-NBA First Team in 2001 and All-NBA Second Team in 1999, 2002 and 2003. Webber averaged more than 20 points per game for nine consecutive seasons from 1994 to 2003 and led the league in rebounding in 1998-99.
Webber was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball, McDonald’s All American Game MVP and Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 1991 at Detroit Country Day School. He went on to attend the University of Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993 as a member of the “Fab Five.”
The other finalists announced Friday were Hugh Evans (referee), Bill Fitch (coach), Marques Johnson (player), Bobby Jones (player), Sidney Moncrief (player), Jack Sikma (player), Eddie Sutton (coach), Ben Wallace (player), Paul Westphal (player), Leta Andrews (coach), Barbara Stevens (coach) and Teresa Weatherspoon.
The Class of 2019 will be unveiled at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Minneapolis, Minn. A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election into the Hall of Fame. Inductees will be enshrined Sept. 5-7 during festivities in Springfield, Mass., the birthplace of basketball.
“To be named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor and we are proud to recognize the outstanding men and women who have impacted the game,” said Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “We congratulate our finalists and look forward to revealing the Class of 2019 at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis this spring.”
