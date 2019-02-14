Bracey scores 28 to lead Louisiana Tech past UTEP 71-57

DaQuan Bracey had a career-high 28 points as Louisiana Tech won its 10th consecutive home game, defeating UTEP 71-57 on Thursday night.
Bracey made 9 of 12 shots. He added six rebounds.
Anthony Duruji had 16 points and four blocks for Louisiana Tech (16-10, 6-7 Conference USA). Stacey Thomas added three blocks.
Efe Odigie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Miners (8-16, 3-10). Jordan Lathon added 10 points. Kobe Magee had six assists.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Louisiana Tech finishes out the regular season against UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments