Mickelson hits every fairway and starts well at Pebble

Phil Mickelson hit every fairway for the first time in 21 years on his way to a 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula, an ideal start Thursday on perhaps the last ideal day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Brian Gay and Scott Langley each had a 64 at Monterey for a one-shot lead to par on the three-course rotation Thursday.
Dustin Johnson, not so fresh after his victory Sunday halfway around the world at the Saudi International, and Jordan Spieth each had a 5-under 66 at Monterey.
There was no shortage of activity with Brandt Snedeker making birdie from the beach at Pebble Beach and Keith Mitchell saving par with a left-handed shot off a bridge while playing with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Most unusual was Mickelson avoiding the rough.
Comments