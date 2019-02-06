Mariah Bell hopes home ice helps at Four Continents meet

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Mariah Bell performs her women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Bell has a slight advantage going into this week’s Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. The international meet is basically being held in her backyard. Bell trains in Lakewood, Calif., which is 22 miles (35 kilometers) from the Honda Center. It is the first time since the 2009 World Championship in Los Angeles that Southern California has hosted an International Skating Union event. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo