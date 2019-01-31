Missouri sanctioned by NCAA after academic misconduct

In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, the Mizzou logo is seen on a scoreboard over Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Tennessee in Columbia, Mo. The NCAA has sanctioned Missouri's football, baseball and softball programs on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, after an investigation revealed academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed coursework for athletes. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo