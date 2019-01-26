McDonald scores 30 with 13 boards, NKU beats Milwaukee

Drew McDonald had 30 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday night and Northern Kentucky dominated the second half to beat Milwaukee 73-60.
McDonald had his fourth career 30-point game and his 44th double-double for the Norse (18-4, 8-1 Horizon), who won their sixth in a row and maintained a two-game lead in the league standings.
The Panthers (9-13, 4-5) led 34-30 at halftime, but Northern Kentucky opened the second half on an 18-2 run, leading 48-36 on Jalen Tate's layup with 13:47 left. The Norse extended to their largest lead at 66-44 and Milwaukee got no closer than 68-58 from there.
Tate had 13 points, Dantez Walton scored 12 and Tyler Sharpe added 10 for Northern Kentucky.
Jake Wright had 16 points and Vance Johnson had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee.
