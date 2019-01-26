French skier Noel beats Hirscher for 2nd straight slalom win

French skier Clement Noel won the slalom event of the Hahnenkamm races in dense snowfall on Saturday, six days after his first career win at another classic venue.
Following up on his victory in Wengen, Noel posted the third-fastest time in the final run in Kitzbuehel to beat seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria by 0.29 seconds.
Noel's French teammate Alexis Pinturault was 0.36 behind in third, followed by last year's winner, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, in fourth.
First-run leader Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland had several mistakes in his final run and dropped to sixth.
