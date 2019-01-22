Former Kings executive pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

Then-Kings executive Jeff David, far left, talks to radio host Grant Napear before the Kings play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014, at Sleep Train Arena. At right, then-team President Chris Granger talks to minority owner Mark Mastrov, center. David pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sacramento to diverting $13.4 million from team sponsors. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com