Wade helps Heat beat Bulls 117-103

Dwyane Wade had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his final game in his hometown, helping the Miami Heat beat the skidding Chicago Bulls 117-103 on Saturday.
Wade, who turned 37 on Thursday, plans to retire at the end of his 16th NBA season. He got a warm reception in his return, hearing several loud ovations throughout the night.
Josh Richardson had 26 points for Miami, and Dion Waiters finished with 21. The Heat had dropped two in a row.
Chicago lost its 10th straight game. Zach LaVine scored 22 points for the Bulls, and Bobby Portis had 21. Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
