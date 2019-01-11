Mitchell dominates, Jazz beat Lakers 113-95

Donovan Mitchell had 33 points and a career-high nine assists, helping the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-95 on Friday night.
Utah (22-21) made 15 3-pointers in its fourth win in five games. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and a season-high 18 rebounds. Joe Ingles had 14 points and a career-high 12 boards, and Derrick Favors finished with 15 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.
The Jazz also got a solid performance from Royce O'Neale, who went 5 for 12 from 3-point range on his to a season-high 17 points.
Michael Beasley scored 17 points for the Lakers. Brandom Ingram added 15 points and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Los Angeles (23-20) lost for the sixth time in nine games without LeBron James in the lineup. James is out with a groin injury.
Comments