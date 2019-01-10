Warren leads UT Arlington past Appalachian St. 82-72

Brian Warren had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting as UT Arlington topped Appalachian State 82-72 on Thursday night, extending the Mountaineers' losing streak to four games.
David Azore had 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds — the freshman's first double-double — for UTA (5-11, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) and TiAndre Jackson-Young added 14 points.
Appalachian State led for more of the first half and took a 32-28 lead into the break but Jackson-Young sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another by Warren to open the second half and the Mavericks led by at least two possessions the rest of the way. UTA scored a season-high 54 second-half points.
Ronshad Shabazz had 16 points for the Mountaineers (5-11, 0-3) and his jumper with 5:19 to play moved him past Don King (1,794) into second on the program's career scoring list. Isaac Johnson added 16 points and O'Showen Williams scored 13.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sophomore Justin Forrest, who came in averaging 15.8 points per game, was just 1-of-7 shooting and finished with a career-low three points for Appalachian State.
Comments