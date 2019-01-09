Buccaneers counting on Arians to help QB Winston blossom

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Bruce Arians is the latest coach entrusted to transform the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners. The 66-year-old came out of a one-year retirement to fill the team's fifth coaching vacancy in a decade. Arians replaces Dirk Koetter, who was dismissed Dec. 30, 2018 after leading the Bucs to 19 wins and no playoffs berths over the past three seasons. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo