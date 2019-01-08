While teams seek next McVay, he begins playoff run with Rams

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Two years to the day after McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, he will attempt to earn his first playoff victory Saturday night when the Rams (13-3) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-6) for a trip to the NFC championship game. The Rams already have won 24 games and two NFC West titles under McVay, and they’re just two more victories away from their first Super Bowl trip in 17 years. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo