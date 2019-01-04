Bama-Clemson loaded with NFL draft picks along D-line

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Clemson's Clelin Ferrell (99) rushes into the backfield during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern in Clemson, S.C. Clemson’s defensive line came into the season with a ton of hype after Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Ferrell all bypassed the chance to go to the NFL after 2017. Ferrell, an explosive pass rusher, has the most NFL upside. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo