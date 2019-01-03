Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 3

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Mt. Whitney 77, Golden West 46
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Mt. Whitney
15
19
23
20
—
77
Golden West
13
14
14
7
—
46
MW: Zack Reza 9, John Hadley 18, Camron Scattareggia 10, Zack Rayfield 3, Jaedyn Pineda 11, Ethan Valencia 4, Anthony Valencia 17, Bo Larsen 6.
GW: Aguilar 2, Seechan 2, M. Wessel 5, Abraham 8, L. Wessel 2, DelReal 10, Hill 10,McKeechan 2, Fregoso 3, Valdez 2, Herrera 1, Washington 1.
Other score
Lemoore 69, Redwood 55
Thursday’s scores
Reedley 52, Pacheco 51
Riverdale 51, Mendota 49
Corcoran 56, Framersville 36
Clovis East 62, Sunnyside 51
Granjite Hills 67, Strathmore 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fowler 56, Tranquillity 35
Miswsion Oak 63, Venice 36
Clovis West 72, Orangewood Academy 38
Sierra Pacific 51, Kingsburg 41
Reedley 64, Minarets 7
San Joaquin Memorial 91, Fresno 47
Clovis East 48, Sunnyide 43
Strathmore 51, Granite Hills 48
Corcoran 36, Framersville 29
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Redwood 69, Lemoore 33
GIRLS SOCCER
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
San Joaquin Memorial 3, Bullard 0
SJM: Logan Nidy 2, Samantha Montes.
Records: San Joaquin Memorial 13-0, 1-0; Bullard 5-3-1, 0-1.
NONLEAGUE
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 4, Fowler 1
LMR: Brooke Wristen 2, Sevin Moreno, Holly Strong.
F: J. Prieto.
Records: Liberty-Madera Ranchos 7-6-1; Fowler 11-3.
Comments