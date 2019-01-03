Sports

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 3

Fresno Bee Staff

January 03, 2019 10:42 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Mt. Whitney 77, Golden West 46

Mt. Whitney

15

19

23

20

77

Golden West

13

14

14

7

46

MW: Zack Reza 9, John Hadley 18, Camron Scattareggia 10, Zack Rayfield 3, Jaedyn Pineda 11, Ethan Valencia 4, Anthony Valencia 17, Bo Larsen 6.

GW: Aguilar 2, Seechan 2, M. Wessel 5, Abraham 8, L. Wessel 2, DelReal 10, Hill 10,McKeechan 2, Fregoso 3, Valdez 2, Herrera 1, Washington 1.

Other score

Lemoore 69, Redwood 55

Thursday’s scores

Reedley 52, Pacheco 51

Riverdale 51, Mendota 49

Corcoran 56, Framersville 36

Clovis East 62, Sunnyside 51

Granjite Hills 67, Strathmore 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fowler 56, Tranquillity 35

Miswsion Oak 63, Venice 36

Clovis West 72, Orangewood Academy 38

Sierra Pacific 51, Kingsburg 41

Reedley 64, Minarets 7

San Joaquin Memorial 91, Fresno 47

Clovis East 48, Sunnyide 43

Strathmore 51, Granite Hills 48

Corcoran 36, Framersville 29

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Redwood 69, Lemoore 33

GIRLS SOCCER

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

San Joaquin Memorial 3, Bullard 0

SJM: Logan Nidy 2, Samantha Montes.

Records: San Joaquin Memorial 13-0, 1-0; Bullard 5-3-1, 0-1.

NONLEAGUE

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 4, Fowler 1

LMR: Brooke Wristen 2, Sevin Moreno, Holly Strong.

F: J. Prieto.

Records: Liberty-Madera Ranchos 7-6-1; Fowler 11-3.

