Goff, Rams return to playoffs with experience, determination

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks with coach Sean McVay and Sean Mannion (14) during the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Goff is determined to show what he learned from last season's playoff loss when the Rams (13-3) begin another postseason run after their bye week. The Rams will host Chicago, Seattle or Dallas on Jan. 12 when the franchise attempts to advance to its first NFC championship game since the 2001 campaign--which was also the season of the Rams’ last Super Bowl appearance . Paul Sancya, File AP Photo