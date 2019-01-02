Giving big-money to quarterbacks guarantees nothing

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. Giving quarterbacks big money doesn't guarantee success or even playoff appearances. The NFL's six highest-paid quarterbacks in 2018 will be spectators this postseason. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million), Atlanta's Matt Ryan ($30 million), Minnesota's Kirk Cousins ($28 million), San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million), Detroit's Matthew Stafford ($27 million) and Oakland's Derek Carr ($25 million) couldn't lead their teams to the playoffs. Bruce Kluckhohn, File AP Photo