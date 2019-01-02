Embiid scores 42 points, 76ers hold off Suns 132-127

Fresno State enjoyed its second straight women’s basketball blowout at the Save Mart Center, beating San Jose State 77-48 Wednesday night to open the Mountain West Conference season.

The Bulldogs (8-4) were coming off a 90-51 victory Saturday over Fresno Pacific in their final nonconference game and remained in high gear against the Spartans (1-11), taking a 44-24 halftime lead and cruising.