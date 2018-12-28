Sports

Russia beats Czech Republic 2-1 in world juniors

The Associated Press

December 28, 2018 08:21 PM

Russia goalie Pyotr Kochetkov (20) stops Czech Republic's Jachym Kondelik (29) during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Russia goalie Pyotr Kochetkov (20) stops Czech Republic's Jachym Kondelik (29) during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Artyom Galimov and Nikolai Kovalenko scored short-handed goals and Russia beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves for Russia, allowing only Jachym Kondelik's second-period goal.

Tied with Canada for the Group A lead, Russia opened Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Denmark. The Czech Republic was coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over Switzerland on Wednesday.

In the late game in Victoria, the United States faced Kazakhstan in Group B.

The United States opened Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia. The Americans will play Sweden on Saturday night and complete round-robin play against Finland on Monday night.

