No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame in playoff after QB switches

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence calls a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Clemson, S.C. Clemson and Notre Dame weren’t even a month into this season when both made unexpected quarterback switches. The Tigers and Fighting Irish were undefeated with senior quarterbacks who had won a lot of games, and neither of those starters was even injured. Still, the coaches for both teams decided to make a change then--and are still without a loss going for a national title. After playing behind Kelly Bryant in each of Clemson’s first four games, Lawrence was named the starter before the Sept. 29 game at Wake Forest. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo