Georgia signs QB Mathis as Fields considers transfer

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 file photo, Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (1) tries to escape from Georgia Tech linebacker Victor Alexander (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga. Georgia quarterback Justin Fields is on the transfer market. The move could have a huge impact on and off the field. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, USA Today’s Dan Wolken join AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss why Fields is looking to move on and why the freshman might have a good chance to receive a waiver to play immediately for another team. John Bazemore, File AP Photo