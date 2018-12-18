Carrington leads No. 9 Stanford past No. 8 Lady Vols 95-85

DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Tuesday as No. 8 Stanford defeated No. 9 Tennessee 95-85 for the Cardinal's second victory over a top-10 team in four days.
Stanford (8-1) was coming off a 68-63 home victory over previously unbeaten Baylor, a result that dropped the Lady Bears from third to sixth in the Top 25.
The Cardinal shot 14 of 24 from 3-point range and outrebounded Tennessee 45-31 to withstand a 20-turnover performance.
Carrington led five Stanford players in double figures by shooting 11 of 15 overall and 4 of 5 from 3-point range, setting a career high for 3-point shots. The 5-foot-11 junior's previous career high for scoring was a 24-point performance against Kent State on Nov. 23, 2017.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kiana Williams and Alanna Smith each added 16 points for Stanford. Lacie Hull scored 14 and Maya Dodson had 10.
Evina Westbrook scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 assists for Tennessee (8-1). She became the first Lady Vol to score 20-plus points in four straight games since Candace Parker did it in 2007-08, Tennessee's most recent national championship season.
Rennia Davis had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Vols. Meme Jackson had 17 points and Zaay Green added 14.
Stanford made nine of its first 12 3-point attempts to grab a 47-37 halftime lead and did much of the damage while Smith was on the bench with foul trouble.
The Cardinal led 18-9 when Smith picked up her second foul with 3:18 left in the first quarter, causing her to sit out the rest of the first half. Stanford outscored Tennessee 29-28 while its leading scorer was on the bench.
Tennessee rallied and grabbed its first lead at 56-55 when Mimi Collins' basket capped a 10-2 run with 5:21 left in the third quarter. Stanford regained the lead, 60-58, on a Hull basket that was part of an 11-4 spurt to end the third period.
After a Green 3-pointer cut Stanford's lead to 69-67 with 9:03 left, Carrington scored the game's next six points on a 3-pointer and three straight free throws. Stanford stayed in front by at least six points the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: This team's remarkable versatility was evident in the way Stanford thrived, even when Smith was on the bench in foul trouble. Stanford's rebounding dominance and 3-point accuracy showed the Cardinal can win in a variety of different ways.
Tennessee: The Lady Vols suddenly must work on their rebounding, typically a team strength. Tennessee has been outrebounded in its last two games by a combined 20 boards. The Lady Vols had a plus-16 rebound margin before their last two games
UP NEXT
Stanford: At Buffalo on Friday.
Tennessee: Hosts East Tennessee State on Friday.
___
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Comments