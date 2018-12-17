High Point slides past D-III NC Wesleyan, 90-85 in OT

Jahaad Proctor scored a career-high 35 points with nine assists and five steals and High Point squeaked past feisty NC Wesleyan 90-85 in overtime Monday night.
Ricardo Bullock made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Division-III Battling Bishops a 79-78 lead to start overtime before Proctor made a 3-pointer and split a pair of free throws to give High Point (6-5) the lead for good.
Brandonn Kamga spared the Panthers from being upset when he hit a 3 as time expired at the end of regulation to tie it at 78-all. Chris Braswell gave NC Wesleyan a 78-75 lead with eight seconds left. Proctor's layup with 29 seconds to go knotted the score at 75 apiece. Proctor's layup with 8:27 remaining gave High Point a 63-57 lead, the largest margin either team held in the second half.
Kamga finished with 21 points, Jordan Whitehead grabbed 13 rebounds and Ricky Madison grabbed 11 boards.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A.J. Frye led the Battling Bishops with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Braswell scored 22 with five 3s, Bullock, 15 and Damon McDowell scored 12 with 10 rebounds.
Comments