East features MVP candidates even with LeBron in the West

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) puts pressure on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) as he looks for the pass during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto. With eight shopping days to Christmas, it's time to consider the NBA's decision to spotlight Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the holiday lineup. The conversation has to include the biggest name to go the opposite direction this past offseason: Leonard, who forced his way out of San Antonio in a trade after missing most of last season with a mysterious leg injury. The Canadian Press via AP, File Frank Gunn