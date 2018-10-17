Boston takes 2-1 lead over Houston heading into ALCS Game 4

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East) vs. Houston Astros (103-59, first in AL West)
Houston; Wednesday, 8:39 p.m. Eastern
ALCS: Red Sox lead 2-1
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 190 strikeouts in regular season) Astros: Charlie Morton (15-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 201 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: Boston has a 2-1 lead over Houston heading into Game 4 of the ALCS. Houston has allowed just 2.1 runs per game in Morton's starts on the season. The Red Sox have gone 21-11 in games started by Porcello. Boston is hitting a collective .268 this year, led by Mookie Betts' mark of .346. In Tuesday's game, the Red Sox defeated the Astros 8-2. Nathan Eovaldi got the win for Boston.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 109 runs and 127 RBIs for the Red Sox this season. Brock Holt has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .784 over his past 10 games for Boston. Alex Bregman is hitting .287 with 170 hits and 31 home runs in 156 games this year for the Astros. George Springer has four home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .683 over his past 10 games for Houston.
