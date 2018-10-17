Los Angeles and Milwaukee tied 2-2 heading into NLCS Game 5

Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West)
Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5:05 p.m. Eastern
NLCS: Series tied 2-2
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts in regular season) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 155 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Milwaukee head into NLCS Game 5 tied 2-2. Los Angeles has allowed just 2.1 runs per game in Kershaw's starts. The Brewers head into the contest as winners of eight of their last 10 games. Milwaukee's lineup has 235 home runs this year, led by Christian Yelich's mark of 36. In Tuesday's game, the Dodgers defeated the Brewers 2-1. Julio Urias got the win for Los Angeles.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 80 runs and 108 RBIs for the Brewers this season. Orlando Arcia has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .606 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Max Muncy has 35 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Manny Machado has 12 hits and is batting .293 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.
