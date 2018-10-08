Boston brings 2-1 ALDS lead into Game 4

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in AL East)
New York; Tuesday, 8:07 p.m. Eastern
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia Red Sox: Rick Porcello
ALDS: Red Sox lead 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: Boston holds a 2-1 lead over New York heading into Game 4 of the ALDS. The Red Sox take the field a game after Brock Holt hit for the cycle against the Yankees. New York's lineup has 266 home runs this season, led by Giancarlo Stanton's mark of 38. Boston is hitting .268 as a team this year, Mookie Betts' mark of .346 paces the team. The Red Sox won Monday's contest 16-1. Nathan Eovaldi picked up his first win of the season.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez is batting .329 for the Red Sox this season, and his .624 slugging percentage is third in the American League. Brock Holt has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .838 over his past 10 games for Boston. Miguel Andujar has 169 hits for the Yankees this year. His .297 batting average is 10th in the American League. Aaron Judge has four home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .757 over his past 10 games for New York.
