Houston looks to sweep ALDS over Cleveland

Houston Astros (103-59, first in AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in AL Central)
Cleveland; Monday, 1:30 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Dallas Keuchel Indians: Mike Clevinger
ALDS: Houston leads 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Astros lead the ALDS 2-0 and can sweep the series with a victory over the Indians. Cleveland is hitting .259 as a team this season, Michael Brantley's mark of .309 paces the team. The Astros are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Alex Bregman helped Houston earn a 3-1 win when these two teams last met on Saturday. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 105 runs and 103 RBIs for the Astros this year. Yuli Gurriel has three home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .675 over his past 10 games for Houston. Jose Ramirez is batting .274 with a .377 on-base percentage and .559 slugging percentage in 156 games this season for the Indians. Yan Gomes has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .618 over his past 10 games for Cleveland.
Comments