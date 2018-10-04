Kovalchuk eager to resume Stanley Cup pursuit with Kings

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings left wing Ilya Kovalchuk, of Russia, center, skates during a break in a preseason NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Los Angeles. Kovalchuk is back in the NHL for the first time since 2013. He is being counted on to inject more scoring to a Kings team that has lacked offensive punch in recent seasons. Michael Owen Baker, File AP Photo