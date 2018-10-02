No. 20 Michigan State again looks strong against the run

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago. It has been an uneven start to the season for the 20th-ranked Spartans, but there’s one area in which they’ve excelled. Michigan State ranks No. 1 in the country in run defense, and it’s not particularly close. The Spartans’ ability to limit teams on the ground has been one of the biggest factors in their success over the past several years, and this season appears to be no different. “We’re building a wall, we’re not getting knocked off the ball, we’re tackling well,” Dantonio said Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Annie Rice, file AP Photo