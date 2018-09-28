Viral video prank at Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium
Behind the scene look of the viral video of a guy taking off with a prosthetic leg while another person chases after him while hopping on one leg after a football game at Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) speaks to the media in the locker room after the Miami Dolphins defeat the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Fresno FC recently donated 20,000 square feet of sod for Kepler Neighborhood School's playground in downtown Fresno. Team members visited Thursday to celebrate the donation and to visit with students and to kick around some soccer balls.