Steve Torrence fastest in Top Fuel qualifying at Gateway

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Steve Torrence takes part in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals drag races at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill. Torrence picked up the No. 1 spot in qualifying with his final run of 3.675 seconds at 327.19 mph. NHRA via AP Jerry Foss