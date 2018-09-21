Arizona visits Oregon State with focus on Tate’s ankle

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah in Tucson, Ariz. The last time he faced Oregon State, Tate rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns. When he sees the Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, he may have to rely more on his arm. Rick Scuteri, file AP Photo