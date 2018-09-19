Wisconsin’s Taylor to face stiff Iowa defense in B10 opener

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, in Madison, Wis. The 18th-ranked Badgers (2-1) haven’t been the dominant team everyone expected them to be and, following their home loss to BYU, are looking to reset the season in their Big Ten opener against Iowa. The key will be how Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor fares. Morry Gash, File AP Photo