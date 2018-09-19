Oskar Lindblom helps Flyers beat Rangers 6-4

Oskar Lindblom had two goals and an assist to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 6-4 in exhibition play Wednesday night.
Corban Knight had a goal and two assists, Dale Weise, Mikhail Vorobyov and German Rubtsov added goals, and Scott Laughton had three assists. Brian Elliott started for Philadelphia and allowed three goals on 17 shots. Carter Hart replaced Elliott, and finished with 22 saves.
Matt Beleskey, Ryan Spooner, Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist started in goal, and allowed five goals on 22 shots. Dustin Tokarski made 10 saves ion relief.
HURRICANES 6, LIGHTNING 1
In Raleigh, North Carolina, Janne Kuokkanen had a goal and two assists in Carolina's victory over Tampa Bay.
Dougie Hamilton, Martin Necas, Michael Ferland, Julien Gauthier and Jaccob Slavin also scored. Scott Darling started for the Hurricanes, and stopped all 16 shots he faced in the first half of the game. Callum Booth made 10 saves on 11 shots.
Boris Katchouk scored for Tampa Bay, and Edward Pasquale allowed all six goals on 35 shots.
BRUINS 3, FLAMES 1
In Beijing, Jake DeBrusk scored twice, Tuukka Rask made 22 saves and Boston beat Calgary to sweep the two-game O.R.G. NHL China Games.
DeBrusk broke a tie 5:27 into the third period, and Kevan Miller added an empty-netter. The Bruins won the opener 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night in Shenzhen.
Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, and Mike Smith stopped 16 shots.
