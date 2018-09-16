Lundqvist happy to be part of Rangers’ rebuilding

FILE - In this April 3, 2018 file photo New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, protects his net against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J. Lundqvist is entering his 14th season in the NHL, having spent his entire career with the New York Rangers. And although the team is in a rebuilding mode for a future run at their first Stanley Cup title since 1994, the 36-year-old goalie wants to stick around and be a part of that process. Julio Cortez AP Photo